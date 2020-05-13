Bittner: First responders deserve better

Throughout Wisconsin people have been thankful for the work of our first responders. Restaurants have donated meals to hospitals, fire departments, law enforcement departments and front line personnel. That feeling of gratefulness and thanksgiving apparently didn't reach all the way to the state legislature.

The workers' compensation protections for first responders in the state's coronavirus relief package stated that the first responders infected by the virus had to show they were exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the virus at work before they could receive workers' compensation. First responders interact closely with the public to do their jobs. They can become infected without knowing it for weeks. This requirement was an update to the bill after a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce asked the heads of the State Senate and State Assembly to include such a restriction.