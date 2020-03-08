Bissi: Well done at Gold Medal Lofts

I want to compliment the real estate developers of the Gold Medal Lofts at 1701 Packard Avenue in Racine. I work at the Racine Business Center which is a neighbor to Gold Medal Lofts. Through the years I have been disappointed with the number of blighted and boarded up properties in this area.
The amount of work and labor that has been put into Gold Medal Lofts is impressive. The window choice is gorgeous. If I didn’t love my house as much as I do, I would look into renting one of these units.
I thank you for developing this blighted property and making it a gorgeous jewel in the neighborhood.
Rebecca Bissi, Racine