Every Christian denomination is different especially when it comes to their unique understanding of worship, Holy Baptism and Holy Communion. We believe that those differences can be respected even when we disagree with them.
As pastors of the Racine congregations that are a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), we want to be clear that all Christians are welcome at the Lord's Table in our ELCA congregations. We welcome you into our congregations fully and completely, just as you are.
ELCA Lutherans view Holy Communion as a free gift for the forgiveness of sin, life and salvation through Jesus to be received by faith for the strengthening of our faith. It is Christ who invites us to come together to receive the precious gift of His Body and Blood.
On behalf of the ELCA Lutheran churches in Racine, we welcome everyone to join us at any of our congregations to worship along side us, get to know us, and to gather together around the Lord's table as we receive the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ.
On behalf of our ELCA Lutheran congregations: Bethania, Emmaus, Holy Communion, Living Faith, Messiah, Mount Pleasant, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and United Lutheran.
The Rev. John Bischoff Jr., Racine
