Bingen: Health care burnout

There is extreme burnout in health care lately.

Yes, I am speaking about the pandemic/COVID we are living in.

I have worked in health care for over 28 years but the last three years have taken a toll on so many of us its hard to put into words.

If you haven't gotten your COVID-19 vaccines please do it! If you are an antivaccine believer — don't be.

Believe in the science and not in the propaganda. The same science that brought you all the vaccines to help us as a child are here to help you as an adult.

"No one is out to insert a tracker in you." If you're worried about being tracked get rid of your cell phone.

"No one is out to kill you in five years or turn you into a zombie." If your convinced on any of that then get off your social media.

Some people deny the vaccine science yet want the same science to save them while they are in the hospital for days on end.

We are exhausted, working double shifts, saving lives, testing non-stop in the hospitals, clinics, ER etc.

Please respect the professionals who are here to help you. The wait-times will be long so please be patient with all of us.

Patricia Bingen, Racine

