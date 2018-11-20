I can't say enough about the great love and generosity of the Motorcycle Club that helps out veterans every year for Thanksgiving. You truly are making a big difference. You have a big family in all of us vets.
We thank you all, for the love, generosity and devotion to help the veterans in Racine. Thank you for the turkeys and the food cards. Greatly appreciated.
Angelo Bilello
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.