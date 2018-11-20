Try 3 months for $3

I can't say enough about the great love and generosity of the Motorcycle Club that helps out veterans every year for Thanksgiving. You truly are making a big difference. You have a big family in all of us vets.

We thank you all, for the love, generosity and devotion to help the veterans in Racine. Thank you for the turkeys and the food cards. Greatly appreciated.

Angelo Bilello

Racine

