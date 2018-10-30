After spending almost two hours with hundreds of others from Racine County listening to the community WAVE Teams report on issues they are trying to resolve, improve, cleanup, etc. Why don’t we see this “Good News” reported in the paper?
On Tuesday night at Gateway community college in the Student Commons, the Visioning a Greater Racine held an event called, “Making WAVES.” Open to the public, this event was an opportunity for the people working on the issues the community said were important and to report on their progress. What I wonder is why I have not heard or read anything in the Racine Journal Times about this energetic and important event?
These groups are working on things the community said were important and Journal Times chose to ignore it. Why can’t we have a balance of good and bad news in the local paper? This highly energetic event needed some press time so others know that we are trying hard to make Racine a greater place to live, work and play.
Tony Bigonia, chair of the Thriving Economy WAVE Team, Mount Pleasant
Editor's Note: A story on the WAVE teams appeared in Sunday's Journal Times.
