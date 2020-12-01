Bickle: Private school mandate

The recent mandate for private schools to switch to full virtual learning is written under the delusion that all of these children will just be staying within their own homes seven days a week.

Instead, probably 99% of them will be in daycares, the Y program or with grandparents. Grandparents that are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

Private schools have had a virtual option for families that prefer it, so it is unlikely that the parents that have opted for in-person learning will be able to stay home with their children. If they were able to — they would have opted for virtual from the get-go.

This mandate will likely cause increased community spread and higher numbers of positive cases. This will likely increase hospitalizations, therefore worsening the current crisis. Private schools in Racine currently have very small class sizes — our daughter only has eight children in her class — and they have successfully been keeping children and staff safe. Some private schools have reported zero transmissions of COVID-19.

Forcing these schools to close and pushing all of the children into and throughout the community will most likely cause cases to rise. This is not a well thought-out plan and will likely lead to more community spread, not less.

Reannyn Bickle, Racine

