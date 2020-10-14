Bickle: Daughter wants to go back to school

A letter written by our 12-year-old daughter:

To: Whoever decides we get to go back to school.

I am going to talk about school and how much I want to go back. Last year I missed most of the school year due to recovery from surgery, so I would like to talk about all the things I missed during school.

When I was sick the first thing I missed was the toothpick bridge project in my math class, then the talent show. This year I miss all my friends and being in a normal classroom. I never really did art class last year except for drawing shapes and I would like to be able to do art away from home, and following a request. I was also in stage crew, also known as set design, we were doing the play "The Lion King." Last year I played the french horn. I missed most of that too because of my surgery.

I really hope we can go back to school in November because another year without school would kill me. I feel like I am learning as much as I did last year but I know I am not. It takes a whole week to get two days of school in. I don't think online is bad but I would much rather go back to school.

Reannyn Bickle, Racine

