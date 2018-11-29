Season’s Greetings.
In continuing my pledge to keep the community informed of what’s happening at the Village of Mount Pleasant, I am pleased to submit my six month’s progress report.
Once again, I am very pleased to report that working together as one body the board continues to move the village forward to meet the challenges of the changing economic needs.
Highlighting some of the specific achievements since my last report:
- Intergovernmental agreement with the City of Racine and Racine Water Utility. The agreement has reduced the REC fee by more than 85 percent, from previous $3,623 to $500 per connection, and ensures that infrastructure costs associated with the Foxconn development are funded through the company’s $10 billion investment. The agreement will attract residential and commercial developers to Mount Pleasant and help spur economic growth.
- Passed a budget that invests in our community, invests to fix broken roads and positions the village to provide services for economic growth while lowering the property tax rate from $7.31 to $7.03 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
- Updated the village ordinances for zoning, signs, and residential parking requirements.
- Continuing the process of creating a strategic plan to be ready for future growth in Mount Pleasant (and greater Racine County).
I continue to urge the community to stay involved and share your positive ideas towards continued growth of our community.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.
Ram Bhatia
Mount Pleasant village trustee, Seat No. 5
