Bhatia: Report to the community

Happy New Year all. Wishing and praying that 2021 brings good health, happiness and back to normal life for everyone in our community and all across the globe.
Whereas the past year impacted our country and changed the lives of all across the globe, it also made us stronger. We all learned what is most important to us all: our health, family and loved ones.
Whereas daily operations, economic developments approvals and monitoring are continuously on the village board meetings agenda, in continuation of my quarterly progress report to the community, below are some of the major actions taken by the Mount Pleasant Village Board during this reporting period:
- Not increasing the allowed levy due to net new construction, the board approved a fiscally responsible 2021 budget, which delivers quality public services, with no increase in the tax levy at $6.64/$1000 property value.
- In accordance with the Racine County plans to consolidate into single County Health Department by 2022, the board approved to withdraw from the Central Racine County Health Department. The consolidated plan will create a stronger health department for Racine County, reducing redundancies, enhanced delivery of public services and higher operational efficiency.
- Continued to update the municipal codes of ordinances, to better align with the strategic growth plans.
- The village board also conveyed additional (approximately) 150 acres of land to FEWI (Foxconn) which will result in that property to be taxed in 2021.