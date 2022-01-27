Bhatia: Report to the community

As we start a new year, I pray for good health, happiness for all in our community.
This report highlights the major actions taken by the Mount Pleasant Board on the quality of life improvements projects during this reporting period:
- The storm water infiltrations into the basements has been a regular occurrence for many residents in the Cozy Acres and Chicory Road areas. To alleviate these concerns, the 2022 budget includes the funding to improve the physical infrastructure in the Cozy Acres. The Chicory Road sanitary sewer system upgrade design is progressing, with construction to begin in 2023.
- The Board approved the Park & Open Space Plan for the Village of Mount Pleasant: 2050. The plan will assist in promoting environmental stewardship, to assess future park, recreation needs, and seeks to provide a variety of sites that will offer opportunities for the residents to participate in a range of recreational pursuits and to protect/enhance the natural resources with the village.
- In reference to the above, the Village Board approved the purchase of Journey In Faith Church at Old Spring Street. The facility will provide valuable location for the village’s recreation programs, including local card groups, small meetings and rentals. The location may also become a staging/starting point for any Pike River Pathway special events. Additionally, the tourism staff plans to add bicycle rental options for the residents and tourists to enjoy the pathway’s scenic view.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.
Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant trustee, Seat #5