Bhatia: Report to the community

First, I wish good health, happiness, and back to normal life for everyone in our community.

Secondly, thank You all for your vote of confidence. I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to continue to serve our community.

And now to the people’s business.

In addition to the daily operations, economic developments approvals and monitoring on the village board meetings agenda, in continuation of my quarterly progress report to the community, below are some of the major tasks the Mount Pleasant Village has been working on during this reporting period: