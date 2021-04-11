Bhatia: Report to the community

First, I wish good health, happiness, and back to normal life for everyone in our community.
Secondly, thank You all for your vote of confidence. I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to continue to serve our community.
And now to the people’s business.
In addition to the daily operations, economic developments approvals and monitoring on the village board meetings agenda, in continuation of my quarterly progress report to the community, below are some of the major tasks the Mount Pleasant Village has been working on during this reporting period:
- With completion of the Pike River improvements, the village is now working with the Root-Pike WIN and design consultants to design creek improvements along the Lamparek Creek corridor. Planned improvements include widening of the flood channels, aquatic habitat features and water quality improvements.
- The village is also planning the capital projects for ‘2021, including but not limited to:
- Oaks Road reconstruction
- Kraut Road sewer project to mitigate localized flooding on numerous properties.
- Sewer improvements to mitigate flooding on Chicory Road and Cozy Road.
- Investing in Fire and Public Works departments facilities, and fire and police equipment.
- Approved creation of a new Tax Increment District, TID # 6, in accordance with the strategic development plan. The new TID will be along Braun Road, GB Road (STH 31), and KR corridor and is to be developed for mixed residential and commercial use.