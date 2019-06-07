First, thank you Mount Pleasant, for your continued confidence and vote in the April elections. I am truly honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve you all. I am pleased to continue to submit my quarterly progress report to you as my employers, as follows.
Fueled by the recent economic growth potential, the village has been busy planning for the future, which will enable sustainable development and growth to benefit present and future generations.
Our major areas of focus have been:
- Study of Future Land Use Map (FLUM) plan, and amending the zoning codes to line up with the FLUM. The study includes the neighborhood and small area planning. Preparing the village to meet the challenges of the changing economic needs, and anticipated economic development.
- Ten year strategic plan which is based on evaluating the current economic and commercial conditions, the desired future conditions and steps to be taken to achieve those conditions. The strategic plan will result in two documents: i) Vision 2020 and beyond, ii) the village organization to achieve the goals of the vision.
Both areas of focus solicited community input. Thank you to all who share the positive ideas towards continued growth of our community. If you have any ideas to continue to improve our community, please send me an email or message me on Facebook.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.
Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant trustee, seat No.5
Mount Pleasant
No mention that the Foxconn Agreement with WEDC is currently in default? Perhaps the strategic plan for 2020 should be how to avoid further bond rating downgrades, who's gonna pay for a failing TID, where's those 13,000 jobs paying $53,000 each, and what is the Village gonna do with all the unused land which no longer pays property taxes. Watch as Residents flee the future Tax H-E- Double Toothpicks MTP as property taxes skyrocket.
