Bhatia: Report to the community

I hope everyone had great Independence Day celebrating American freedom and values that make our country unique and beautiful.
Per strategic comprehensive plan, the Village of Mount Pleasant continues to identify and assess the issues and opportunities facing the community and articulate a vision for the future.
Below are some of the major actions taken by the village during this quarterly reporting period to the community:
- Revised the applicable Code of Ordinances to help improve the operational efficiencies. The village board approved the modified committee and commissions structure: Created a new Utilities Commission which is authorized to oversee and make primary recommendations to the village board pertaining to the sanitary sewer, water and storm water drainage; eliminated the Holding Tank Committee; and restructured Parks and Recreation Advisory Board with the Planning Commission.
- Amended the zoning maps for a number of properties under one year correction policy from the June, 2020 zoning codes updates.
- The infrastructure put in place for TID No. 5 is getting noticed by the future developers. The board approved development agreement for two 390 acres industrial buildings that will bring new business, jobs to the community and increase the tax base.
- Focusing on environment and recreation improvements, the board approved the construction of six pickleball courts at Campus Park, to be ready for opening by the labor day weekend.