 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bhatia: Report to the community

  • 0

Hope everyone had a very happy fourth!

As reported via my previous letters, the 2022 focus has been on the quality of life improvements projects to make the Village of Mount Pleasant the most desirable community to live and to do business with.

Below are the updates to various projects:

Campus Park Phase II construction is on schedule for completion by October. In addition to the sports amenities, when completed, phase II will include splash pad, picnic shelters, walking trail and art walk. The village website shows the master plan details.

  • The village has also completed its Pike River Project (PRP). With significant funding from sources and partners outside the village with minimum impact to the local taxpayers, the PRP provides appealing views of the restored areas, features bike repair stations and new trail maps, and connects to the other regional trails in the area. The planted trees corridor enables it to positively grow our community’s quality of life and recreation needs while promoting environment stewardship.

    • People are also reading…

  • In order to provide the utmost value for every tax dollar spent on the regional growth, the village board also authorized entry into Intergovernmental Cooperation Council for Racine County and its municipalities. The purpose of the 18 members council is to foresee and prevent the problems created by the regional growth, generate maximum efficiency for use of the mutual resources and to serve local communities in a mutually advantageous manner.

    • Thank you again for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.

    Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant, Trustee Seat No. 5

    Ram Bhatia

    Bhatia
    0 Comments
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    Tags

    Catch the latest in Opinion

    * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

    Related to this story

    Most Popular

    Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

    Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

    President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

    Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

    Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

    I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

    We need less hate and more debate -- John Voss

    We need less hate and more debate -- John Voss

    The letter to the editor last Sunday, "Urban liberals must fight back," angrily stated the following, "The GOP hates women, people of color, LGBTQ individuals and democracy, among other groups and ideals."

    Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

    Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

    Regarding the July 15 article "Ballots should be mailed by the voter," we are told this requirement is ballot and election security. Every stage from voter to election office must be secure.

    Godlewski is best choice for Senate -- John Hamilton

    Godlewski is best choice for Senate -- John Hamilton

    National progressives U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have anointed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. But we should look at the choices from a Wisconsin perspective.

    Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

    Topics

    News Alert

    Breaking News