Bhatia: Report to the community

Hope everyone had a very happy fourth!

As reported via my previous letters, the 2022 focus has been on the quality of life improvements projects to make the Village of Mount Pleasant the most desirable community to live and to do business with.

Below are the updates to various projects:

Campus Park Phase II construction is on schedule for completion by October. In addition to the sports amenities, when completed, phase II will include splash pad, picnic shelters, walking trail and art walk. The village website shows the master plan details.

The village has also completed its Pike River Project (PRP). With significant funding from sources and partners outside the village with minimum impact to the local taxpayers, the PRP provides appealing views of the restored areas, features bike repair stations and new trail maps, and connects to the other regional trails in the area. The planted trees corridor enables it to positively grow our community’s quality of life and recreation needs while promoting environment stewardship.

In order to provide the utmost value for every tax dollar spent on the regional growth, the village board also authorized entry into Intergovernmental Cooperation Council for Racine County and its municipalities. The purpose of the 18 members council is to foresee and prevent the problems created by the regional growth, generate maximum efficiency for use of the mutual resources and to serve local communities in a mutually advantageous manner.

Thank you again for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.

Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant, Trustee Seat No. 5