Bhatia: Report to the community

These past few weeks have been difficult for everyone, at home and all across the globe. While we all are following the directives by being safer at homes, there are folks at front lines of the pandemic who are working tirelessly to keep us safer, and keep our communities functioning. Our heartfelt gratitude to all.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board also declared a public health emergency to protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors, limiting the village operations to essential services only. The village staff and board has been busy conducting the people’s business via virtual meetings, addressing all essential issues facing our community.

In continuation of my quarterly progress report to the community, below are some of the major actions taken by the Mount Pleasant Village Board during this reporting period:

Continuing review of the blueprint zoning re-write, to enable the neighborhood planning 20+ years into the future.

Review and approval of TID #5 roadwork landscaping plans, and sanitary sewer Pike River Lift station contract.

Approval of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Root Pike Watershed Initiative Network, Racine County relating to Lamparek Ditch to reduce flooding, pollutants, increase habitats and increase tourism.

Amendment of joint parks board contract with Village of Caledonia.