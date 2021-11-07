Bhatia: Report to the community

As we enjoy the beautiful Wisconsin fall, I am pleased to submit my quarterly report to the community.

The major focus during this reporting period is the annual budget: a tremendous effort to balance the needs of the community with what the tax payers can afford.

Through its focus to be fiscally responsible, balanced growth and forward thinking leadership, the village has become the most desirable community to live and do business with.

Hence, the 2022 budget theme is “investment in the community”, and the budget focuses on investments in parks, roads and sewers.

The Village’s Parks and Open Space Plan is based on a vision to provide the residents upgraded opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation and natural space within their neighborhoods.

Similarly, we must invest in our roads’ maintenance. Instead of borrowing, the budget provides the roads funding by utilizing net new construction allowed levy increase.

The budget also funds the necessary sewer fixes surrounding the Chicory Road and Cozy Acres Road areas, to ensure that no homeowner in these areas has sewage backing up into their basements.