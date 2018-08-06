When I first campaigned to be a trustee on Mount Pleasant Village Board, I promised civilized leadership and pledged to keep the community informed of our efforts. As I complete three months as a trustee, I am pleased to report that good things are happening at the Village of Mount Pleasant.
First and foremost, there is no more stalemate that defined the previous board. The board debates and evaluates each issue on its own merit, but moves in unison, providing a civilized leadership.
Highlighting some of the specific efforts:
- Foxconn redevelopment area, leading to the groundbreaking for biggest manufacturing investment in our community.
- Strengthening our police and fire departments.
- Establishing tourism commission, which will allow us to better manage the tourism budget, and monitor the return on investment, while working with Real Racine and others to find better ways to promote tourism in Greater Racine community.
- Putting in place processes to increase operational efficiency at the Village Hall, such as performance evaluation criteria, as well as a classification and compensation plan for non-union employees. These processes will help lower turnover, while incentivizing the staff to remain focused on helping Mount Pleasant grow.
- We are also in process of creating a strategic plan to be ready for future growth in Mount Pleasant (and Greater Racine County).
I urge the community to stay involved and share your positive ideas towards continued growth of our community. Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is moving the village forward.
Ram Bhatia, Trustee, Seat No. 5
Mount Pleasant
