Bhatia: Actions taken by the Mount Pleasant Village Board

First, I pray for everyone’s safety and good health.
This pandemic has impacted our local communities, our country and in fact changed the lives of all across the globe. While we continue to follow the directives by being safer at homes, people’s business must go on. After nearly three months of virtual meetings, The Mount Pleasant Village Board in person meetings have resumed, and the Village Hall opened to the public with steps to protect the health and well-being of residents and visitors.
Whereas daily operations, economic developments approvals and monitoring are continuously on the village board meetings agenda, in continuation of my quarterly progress report to the community, below are some of the major actions taken by the Mount Pleasant Village Board during this reporting period:
- Approving the blueprint zoning re-write, to enable the neighborhood planning 20+ years into the future,
- The village board has granted temporary occupancy of Phase “0” of Foxconn Gen-6 facility which will allow Foxconn to start manufacturing. The two FII (Foxconn Industrial Internet) buildings: Smart Manufacturing Center (SMC) and the Data Center (The Dome) are still on schedule for construction completion by the end of 2020.
- Approving the resolution to turning over the operations of the Mount Pleasant Caledonia Joint Park to Racine County, as recommended by the Joint Parks Transition Commission.
I am also pleased to report that the Pike River Pathway bike trail is now open.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve. Together, the board is providing civilized leadership.
Ram Bhatia, Mount Pleasant
