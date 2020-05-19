Beyer: An open letter to Walden seniors

Graduating from Walden has never been an easy accomplishment. Since ROPE was established as a graduation requirement, Walden has demanded more of its seniors than other schools.
Completing ROPE requires many things beyond what is expected of most high school students, which are both academically and personally challenging. Not everyone succeeds. Some leave before even making the attempt. The ROPE process can be grueling and nerve-wracking even in the best of times. Current circumstances make it more challenging than ever. At this point many of you may be feeling overwhelmed and doubtful of your ability to succeed.
I want to remind you that as Walden students, you got this. Walden prepares you to think and work independently and creatively, necessary skills under these conditions. You also have the support and faith of your Walden family: Your teachers and other staff members who have always bent over backwards to help their students succeed; your friends and classmates, some of whom are in the same position; and those of us who came before you, who have been in your shoes and know that if you’ve made it this far, you have what it takes to get through this.
Overcoming obstacles and challenges has been a trademark of Walden students from its founding. Walden students are trusted and encouraged to rise to the challenge; and typically do. You will get there and when you do you’ll merit that ROPE medal as much as, perhaps even more than, the classes before you.
Jason Beyer, Ottawa, Ill. (formerly of Racine)
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!