Beyer: An open letter to Walden seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graduating from Walden has never been an easy accomplishment. Since ROPE was established as a graduation requirement, Walden has demanded more of its seniors than other schools.

Completing ROPE requires many things beyond what is expected of most high school students, which are both academically and personally challenging. Not everyone succeeds. Some leave before even making the attempt. The ROPE process can be grueling and nerve-wracking even in the best of times. Current circumstances make it more challenging than ever. At this point many of you may be feeling overwhelmed and doubtful of your ability to succeed.

I want to remind you that as Walden students, you got this. Walden prepares you to think and work independently and creatively, necessary skills under these conditions. You also have the support and faith of your Walden family: Your teachers and other staff members who have always bent over backwards to help their students succeed; your friends and classmates, some of whom are in the same position; and those of us who came before you, who have been in your shoes and know that if you’ve made it this far, you have what it takes to get through this.