The article in The Journal Times earlier this month sparked my memory of Racine movie theaters. They affected my life.
Years ago, I remember skipping down Main Street to Mainstreet Theatre with a clan of cousins. My mother, Tracy Hansen, was born to a family of 11 children on Wisconsin Avenue, right across from Janes School. She joked about only have to fall out of bed to attend classes.
Anyway, Mainstreet became an important getaway after every Thanksgiving dinner until the family grew too large. THese visits were in the early 1940s. I recall the theater's circular seating with velvet draping than I the actors/movies I watched. I do know what Bette Davis and Joan Crawford were battling over first position as movie monarch.
At age 11, every Friday and Sunday was spent at the Crown Theater two blocks from home. A quarter got me in and paid for candy.
Roy Rogers was my hero. Although many actors flashed by then, his sequels had me anxious to return. I'd walk out into the sun on Sundays, thinking Roy and Trigger didn't really go over that cliff, did they?
Later, Gene Kelly and Gregory Peck took over center stage for me. Kelly influenced by joining Park High School's Orchesis Dance Club.
Charmaine Betchkal
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.