Besyk: We cannot use fossil fuels with impunity

If you have been to the North Woods of Wisconsin, you know the sound of a loon.

That haunting sound influenced me to care strongly about the environment from childhood on.

Back then, loon and eagle populations were declining. But they have since improved because people saw the effects of DDT and made necessary changes.

To me, that proves we can do it again. But — we can’t make progress on climate change if we continue to use fossil fuels.

Here in Wisconsin we have seen some positive changes. Utilities are closing some coal plants and replacing them with new solar, wind and battery storage.

To keep up that momentum we must avoid any new infrastructure that locks us into fossil fuel use. That means abandoning specific proposals: WE Energies gas storage, Enbridge’s Line 5 and Dairyland Coop’s gas plant.

It also means urging utilities to close the remaining coal plants:

Elm Road (Milwaukee County, We Energies)

Manitowoc (City of Manitowoc)

Weston (Marathon County, WEC Energy)

Madgett (Buffalo County, Dairyland Power Coop)