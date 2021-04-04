Bernberg: My picks in the Wind Point elections

We have all heard of trickle down economics. Now we have trickle down politics in Wind Point with certain opposition candidates using untruths, personal attacks and a smear campaign in an effort to take over the Board. Political tactics in the small Village of Wind Point are reflecting those at the national and state levels.

In all the years that I have lived in the Village, I have never seen candidates stoop as low as some of those running for election. It is a sad commentary on life today. Not only do we have to endure the rigors of the pandemic, but we have to put up with mean-spirited prevaricators. Wind Point residents need and deserve much better.

We need a Village Board that will be able to function. We need elected officials who are skilled, experienced, sensible, fair and approachable; who treat people with respect and decency; and whose decisions reflect the interests of all residents.

We need to re-elect President Susan Sanabria and Trustees Marty Meissner and Don Gloo. They have a strong record of accomplishments and have served the Village very well. These are the people we all should want to lead our local government.

And as for the third trustee to be elected, please select the candidate who rates the highest on the sanity scale!

Vote April 6 or before.

Janet A. Bernberg, Racine

