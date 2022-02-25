 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bernberg and Richards: Dual membership issues on municipal boards

As the spring election looms (April 5), we have noticed that the idea of serving concurrently on two municipal governing bodies is gaining steam. We believe this does a disservice to the voter.

We have both served on the Racine County board for many years and can speak to the issue of someone holding two elected seats but on different municipalities.

The first and most relevant question is “How can one serve two entities?” It’s a fair question and it should be thought about. This is not to assume that each municipality has competing interests because we believe that residents are best served when all bodies work together. Nonetheless, there are times when each municipality has competing interests. What is the dual seat holder to do, which side does he/she represent?

Another consideration is time. One cannot be in two places at once and so one municipality gets shortchanged when the person leaves early or cannot attend. Believe us, it happens.

Lastly, having dual seat holders on any municipal board is a disservice to the other board members. The ability to serve on a variety of committees (which makes for a better, more knowledgeable member) is hampered by those board members who are only available on certain nights because of their committee assignment on the other board.

People are also reading…

There is no law limiting anyone’s ability to seek concurrent election on two municipal boards, but we see it as a conflict of interest. The voter is entitled to conflict-free decisions.

Janet Bernberg and Pam Zenner Richards, former Racine County supervisors

Catch the latest in Opinion

