 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berggren: Bring back ice skating in Racine

  • 0

As our children struggle with being confined by COVID-19, I think about my youth in Chicago where winter skating opportunities abounded.

In talking with my Racine friends today, I was told of the several sites that provided winter recreation venues for them. They have great memories of the Washington Bowl Park Skating Rink, the Zoo Pond, Solbraa and Graceland parks.

In driving through Wauwatosa recently, I saw several rinks — small hockey rinks with two-foot boards next to larger circular rinks for pleasure skaters. A friend went to the Pettit Center and saw families enjoying the fun of skating together, with small children learning to skate.

We have all the components in Racine: the water, the Park and Recreation Department staff and the cold weather.

Please help our youth create the great memories I was able to experience many years ago.

Paulette Berggren, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egerton: A violence epidemic

Egerton: A violence epidemic

In this year, there has been an epidemic of shootings in addition to a COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden went on Feb. 3 to New York police he…

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

I was not aware that Vos had a cat or that he kept the cat in a bag, but I'm glad to see that he finally "left the cat out of the bag." I'm ta…

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you…

Beranis: Vacant lots

Beranis: Vacant lots

I toured City of Racine vacant lots trying to understand the idea put forth by our local government before commenting.

Horton: Is this the best way?

Horton: Is this the best way?

The recent announcement that the City of Racine will be spending $1.5 million to build five homes in an effort to create affordable housing su…

Backmann: Recycle now

Backmann: Recycle now

According to City of Racine officials, the owners of the Kestrel Hawk landfill will not seek additional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News