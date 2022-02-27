Berggren: Bring back ice skating in Racine

As our children struggle with being confined by COVID-19, I think about my youth in Chicago where winter skating opportunities abounded.

In talking with my Racine friends today, I was told of the several sites that provided winter recreation venues for them. They have great memories of the Washington Bowl Park Skating Rink, the Zoo Pond, Solbraa and Graceland parks.

In driving through Wauwatosa recently, I saw several rinks — small hockey rinks with two-foot boards next to larger circular rinks for pleasure skaters. A friend went to the Pettit Center and saw families enjoying the fun of skating together, with small children learning to skate.

We have all the components in Racine: the water, the Park and Recreation Department staff and the cold weather.

Please help our youth create the great memories I was able to experience many years ago.

Paulette Berggren, Mount Pleasant

