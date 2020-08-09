Berge: Wisconsin Republicans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So Republicans in the state Legislature plan to overturn Governor Evers' temporary mask order.

Our own Van Wanggaard refuses to shop at Menards over their mask requirement, which must be awfully disappointing to the Menard family considering how generous they have been to Republican politicians.

Hundreds in our state have died; survivors have lost fingers and suffered blood clots and organ damage; families are unable to comfort their loved ones in hospital except through a screen.

Health care workers put their lives on the line every day, and heaven help us if we lose them.

Yet from day one, Wisconsin Republicans have done everything imaginable to enable and encourage the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

If you are one of those who stubbornly refuses to mask in public, I wonder in all seriousness whether there is anything, anything at all, that you would ever be willing to do to help stop the pandemic. Or does even the tiniest modicum of consideration for others equal socialism to you?

Paul Berge, Sturtevant

