Berge: To whomever flipped me off
0 comments

Berge: To whomever flipped me off

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This letter is not to the editor (I hope) but to the driver who gave me the finger and yelled at me for going 34 mph in a 35 mph speed zone as the driver zipped around me, changing lanes several times in the process. Fortunately, with both car windows closed, I could not tell what words were being used. The last I checked, the posted speed limit is a maximum and not a minimum.

Some time ago, the sports section had an article that began, “It takes patience to be a tight end at the University of Wisconsin.” I would change that to read: it takes patience to be a good driver in Wisconsin. This driver and so many others appear to lack patience when they get behind the wheel. They all must be late to a very important appointment. If it is so important, would it not be better to leave a bit earlier?

To answer what you may be thinking, yes, I am an elderly man and probably you think I drive like one, but maybe that is why I have survived long enough to become elderly. Will you?

John Berge, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: The river of sand

I don't know if you're interested in anything like this, but retired people sometimes have too much time to think.

Letters

Sobota: Trump and George Carlin

I am currently reading a book by George Carlin. He said: “I cannot wait until we get a really evil president. Not devious and cunning like Nix…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News