Berge: To whomever flipped me off

This letter is not to the editor (I hope) but to the driver who gave me the finger and yelled at me for going 34 mph in a 35 mph speed zone as the driver zipped around me, changing lanes several times in the process. Fortunately, with both car windows closed, I could not tell what words were being used. The last I checked, the posted speed limit is a maximum and not a minimum.
Some time ago, the sports section had an article that began, “It takes patience to be a tight end at the University of Wisconsin.” I would change that to read: it takes patience to be a good driver in Wisconsin. This driver and so many others appear to lack patience when they get behind the wheel. They all must be late to a very important appointment. If it is so important, would it not be better to leave a bit earlier?
To answer what you may be thinking, yes, I am an elderly man and probably you think I drive like one, but maybe that is why I have survived long enough to become elderly. Will you?
John Berge, Racine