Bercher: Let us go back to life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Mason's lockdown is not based on science.

The CDC recommended lockdowns to flatten the curve of infections so hospital capacities would not be overwhelmed. Our hospitals were never in threat of being overwhelmed by the coronavirus.

Face masks and social distancing help prevent the spread of the disease to the most vulnerable, the elderly, especially those in hospice or nursing home care. Children and those under 50 are relatively untouched by the disease.

Childhood influenza is more dangerous to children than COVID-19 despite the misleading furor in the media. Leaving people locked down and children locked out of school is causing more deaths and social dislocations than returning to near normal social activity.

So, mayor quit displaying your ignorance and let us get back to life.

Tom Bercher, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0