Bercher: Immigrants, refugees and COVID testing
Bercher: Immigrants, refugees and COVID testing

As illegal immigrants pour across our southern border and an undisclosed number of Afghans arriving, I don't see anything about them being required to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arriving in our country.

On the other hand, if I, as a fully vaccinated American citizen, take a trip out of the U.S., I must show proof of a negative test within 72 hours before arriving, according to the CDC.

These tests can run anywhere from $50 to $100, depending on the country.

Allowing so many unvaccinated immigrants into our state is a threat to the health safety of U.S. citizens.

What is wrong with this picture?

Francis Bercher, Racine

