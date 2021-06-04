Bercher: Best interest of potential clients

As someone who lives within a mile or so of the proposed facility across from the County Service Center, the city needs to acknowledge that building a new facility outside the city limits will not be in the interests of the community.

Having the youth close to their family so family and community ties can be maintained is an important rehabilitation factor. Building a facility where public transportation is limited or unavailable is counterproductive to rehabilitation.

The County Service Center will be the focal point of services to the incarcerated and their families, moving the facility away from service providers is not economical.

The city mayor’s and some on the City Council’s opposition is not based on what is in the best interest of the potential clients of the proposed facility. The City of Racine will benefit from having the facility built across from the County Service Center.

Tom Bercher, Racine

