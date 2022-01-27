 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bercher: A cloth face mask?

I was appalled to see Cory Mason pictured in the Jan. 22 Journal Times wearing what appeared to be a cloth face mask. The CDC recommends wearing only KN95 or N95 masks. Epidemiologists say cloth masks are little more than facial decorations and have an inward and outward leakage of 75%. And this is the man who forced the entire town of Racine to be masked?

Francis Bercher, Racine

Editor's Note: The photo of Racine Mayor Cory Mason which appeared on Page A1 of the Jan. 22 Journal Times was shot in October 2020. 

