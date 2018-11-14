Remember when “Gravitas” was tossed into the political language dictionary by liberals, and it echoed like a yodel in the Swiss Alps? It started out as a Roman virtue and the false press decided Republicans didn’t have enough of it. Recently the left-leaning press wanted the word “Mob” removed from the practice of labeling demonstrators or marching illegals by other news sources. The Mafia doesn’t mind being called a mob.
The Democrats don’t care for President Trump using the term “False Press.” Maybe the term “Parroting Press” fits. I don’t know who comes up with the original story, problem, or untruth (lie) first but instead of adding any fresh ideas or original thoughts to the news item they just repeat, repeat, repeat the story, like a bunch of trained parrots.
Now everything we say has to be run through an acceptance mill and see if it can come out the other side in an understandable way. Remember the good old days when everyone knew what a “bouncer” in a bar was. They are now “Security Officers” same pay, same job, but a more dignified title.
In my youth words that would get my mouth washed out with soap are now common on TV and in movies. Any word you may use, somebody will be upset.
If I tell you to go to H-word what am I mumbling about, Hades (H#ll), Heaven, or Hawaii? Maybe we should think about God as a G-word so the atheists won’t get upset.
David Beranis, Racine
