Beranis: What is your decision based upon?

Everyone has a pro/con opinion on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The jury made their decision. What’s your decision on what really happened during those few days in Kenosha in August 2020?

If you watch Hannity, Carlson or Ingram your opinion heads to the right. If you watched several news sources like MSNBC, CNN or what the New York Times said is gospel, you have a different conclusion.

President Biden immediately stated Kyle was a white supremacist. Maybe, President Biden can be sued for slander for name calling?

Did you believe Kyle’s mother drove him and his AR15 to Kenosha from Illinois, to riot?

Did the prosecutor error by charging Rittenhouse before an investigation was completed? The prosecutor in the trial made many errors presenting his case. The judge wasn’t given any choice but to caution him.

The judge instructed the jury that the only information they are to base their verdict on is presented in the courtroom, no hearsay.

Unfortunately, most persons comments discussing the trial, contain both truth and fiction. They didn’t watch the trial but keep putting unreliable second-hand facts into their comments. This puts the comments in a trick bag. Do you argue about what is fact or fiction, or not?

Before retiring my job gave me knowledge about laws, court procedures and common sense. I watched the trial and made my own decision about the verdict on what was presented to the jury. Guilty or not, what is your decision based upon?

David Beranis, Racine

