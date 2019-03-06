Pardon my sarcasm, but there is nothing social about socialism or progressive about being a progressive. How social is having a government bureaucrat in charge of your entire life? The Democrats are trying to convince everyone a government bureaucrat should have the power to decide if you survive at birth, what you eat, how you are educated, your method of mobility, diagnose your medical needs and build your house. Don’t worry, they won’t take what little money you have at gunpoint, they will outlaw guns.
The progressive agenda is really a regressive agenda. Who needs fossil fuels? No more cars, ships or airplanes. Kiss the Air Force, Army and Coast Guard goodbye.
Democrats don’t care for the taste of beef but are more than happy to rip off a pound of your flesh. Can you see anything wrong eliminating dairy products? Wisconsin doesn’t have to be known as America’s Dairyland, or need the cow as the domestic animal.
Democrats are currently making a MAGA hat a symbol of scorn. Will Packer fans wearing the cheese head hats become a symbol of revolution? Now that I think about it, the Democrats have inadvertently solved the border problem. Eventually, America couldn’t be considered a place to go for a free lunch. The border wall could be torn down to make it easier for citizens to flee their ruined economy.
Will we see the donkey symbol of the Democrats replaced by a jackass? Wake up to the real socialist world, hopefully I have.
David Beranis, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Ocasio-Cortez is the front runner on Democrat Socialism gone wild. Each day she opens her mouth brings forth some other great plan. The fact is she is the current star of the Democratic party. I like that.
Can always rely on this wingnut for a good laugh. He subscribes to the Faux news gold++ package!
Maybe he should be watching cnn, whose ratings are lower than the cartoon network.
Humorous to see such a fact-free rant. How embarrassing.
Humorous to see such a fact-free rebuttal. How embarrassing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.