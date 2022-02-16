Beranis: Vacant lots

I toured City of Racine vacant lots trying to understand the idea put forth by our local government before commenting.

1801/1805 Mead St. sits on a double lot on the southeast corner of 18th and Mead streets. Build one house, add a detached double car garage. Don’t build two houses on small lots. Offering a larger lot and a garage sells homes faster.

233 Jones St. Location not the best. I don’t think construction trucks could get in and out of the narrow street to build. Gas, water, and sewer lines are probably ancient, connecting can cost a lot.

1317 Albert Street has older homes sitting in an industrial area. Split the lot in half offering the owners east and west the land for an increase in assessment value on their property taxes in exchange.

1422 Marquette St. is a city lot on a busy street, traffic noise will be at a maximum. Split the lot between the two adjacent lots, put in double driveways. Offer increases in the property assessment in exchange.

Government rescue plans burn holes in pockets. Spend, spend, spend. It’s every taxpayer’s money, not governments. Government plans fixing problems are throwing piles of taxpayer money at it. The city has lost a substantial chunk of money on these properties already, spend a few bucks, swallow the losses and cut future costs.

I’m trying to fix the problems by throwing less money at it.

If you have a fresh idea, I’m looking forward to reading them in comments.

David Beranis, Racine

