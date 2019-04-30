Only a few passing thoughts for our elected Democrat socialists in our federal government. Get rid of that old constitutional way of thinking “You are innocent until proven guilty.” If at least two people claim you did something wrong, just get rid of the justice system? Skip the investigations and procedures, send the possible offender straight to prison for a mandated number of years.
Maybe murdering of infants immediately after birth should be extended to allow parents to murder their children up to five years after birth. This can also lower future education costs.
Remove trespassing and burglary laws from the books. Unlawful aliens should have the right to wade across a river to reap the benefits of being a citizen. Give them the right to come on anyone’s property, take anything they want. Let them feel right at home.
The government should establish welcoming organizations in sanctuary cities so illegals won’t miss getting any benefit. Make voting a right not a privilege.
The Social Security office could be converted to the first stop for everyone’s health care needs or health emergencies. Nobody gets sick after hours, on holidays, or weekends.
Let's see a government issued credit card letting everyone change anything on it, food, cars, mortgage, utilities, marijuana, vacations, ATM cash, etc. The only thing it couldn’t be used for would be the purchase of MAGA hats. Send the monthly statement to anyone that still has any money of their own.
God help us, if the socialist utopia comes.
David Beranis
Racine
