Beranis: Reader has questions

I have a few questions about what the country is doing to survive our latest pandemic.

  • If I’m positive and my wife is negative reference the virus, who should keep the 6-foot distance and sleep on the couch?
  • Where are the numbers of left handers who caught COVID-19 as compared to right handers?
  • Why are egg producers destroying eggs when eggs are flying off the shelves?
  • Was Clark Kent fired as a reporter for the New York Times?
  • Where does Gov. Evers get his information to support his actions?
  • Is the stockpile of toilet paper in my bathroom a fire hazard?
  • Are there more fatalities among blacks because they trusted what the Democratic Party and false news sources were handing out a few months ago?
  • Who is Uncle Joe’s speech writer when he muddles through his basement broadcasts?
  • If I have contact with a person immune to COVID-19 can I catch the immunity?
  • Should the POTUS advise Sen. Schumer on how to properly wear the N95 face mask?
  • Why do kids throw part of their free nutritious meals in the garbage?
  • Should I keep my dog six paws away from other dogs?
  • Is there a law against wishing COVID-19 on Nancy Pelosi?
  • If I smear Vicks Vapo-rub around my front door would this prevent the virus from entering?
  • Does the government choose a different model every day to use in the daily report?
  • Are any workers being laid off in the toilet paper industry?

Have more questions please comment.

David Beranis, Racine

