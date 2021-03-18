 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beranis: Racial slurs were a part of our language
0 comments

Beranis: Racial slurs were a part of our language

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I wish I could go back to the good old days of my youth when racial slurs were a part of our language in the categories of nicknames, set ups for jokes and identification of groups. The words had several meanings — emotional, appropriate, humorous, insulting, good, bad or indifferent. All of us were called different names and usually understood how they were used for or against us.

My first name is David; of course, I was also called Dave. My last name gave me the nickname Burr. My older brother unfortunately was nicknamed Brainless so his buddies called me Little Brainless. I don’t know if my Lutheran relatives called me a Mackerel Snapper as I was brought up Catholic and didn’t eat meat on Friday. In high school my friends called me the The Grand Dragon for a reason not connected to the Ku Klux Klan.

During my police career I was called Cop, A$$hole, TI, Fuzz, Pig, Sarge and even Sir. Back in the 1960s it wasn’t a smart idea to call an officer a Cop, but it was okay to call a kids’ game "Cops & Robbers." Today, language police might change the racial kids’ game "Cowboys & Indians" to "Ranch Employees & Native Americans."

The F---, S--- and N--- words have lost their spoken impact and meaning; like old soldiers they will fade away. There will always be words for the language police to attack as new trigger words enter our vocabulary fitting the occasion.

David Beranis, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Ammon: Tiger Woods

His accident only reminds us of his many past transgressions, none of which are easily forgotten.

Letters

Hugasian: Becoming a citizen

I was just wondering how Joe Biden is going to address the thousands of people that have worked in this country and have paid or are paying a …

Letters

Younk: Trumpism is a cult

Last week at the Conservative Political Action Committee (C-PAC) Convention, a golden life-size statue/idol of former President Trump was unve…

Letters

Bosanko: The Foxconn ghost town

Driving by Foxconn recently, it resembled a ghost town. I counted seven vehicles parked; a far cry from the 13,000 promised jobs. Robin Vos be…

Letters

Weyker: Let's repair our home

Home repairs can be expensive. However, not budgeting for them can be even more expensive, leading to the demise of the house itself. Earth is…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News