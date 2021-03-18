Beranis: Racial slurs were a part of our language

I wish I could go back to the good old days of my youth when racial slurs were a part of our language in the categories of nicknames, set ups for jokes and identification of groups. The words had several meanings — emotional, appropriate, humorous, insulting, good, bad or indifferent. All of us were called different names and usually understood how they were used for or against us.

My first name is David; of course, I was also called Dave. My last name gave me the nickname Burr. My older brother unfortunately was nicknamed Brainless so his buddies called me Little Brainless. I don’t know if my Lutheran relatives called me a Mackerel Snapper as I was brought up Catholic and didn’t eat meat on Friday. In high school my friends called me the The Grand Dragon for a reason not connected to the Ku Klux Klan.

During my police career I was called Cop, A$$hole, TI, Fuzz, Pig, Sarge and even Sir. Back in the 1960s it wasn’t a smart idea to call an officer a Cop, but it was okay to call a kids’ game "Cops & Robbers." Today, language police might change the racial kids’ game "Cowboys & Indians" to "Ranch Employees & Native Americans."