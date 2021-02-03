Beranis: Mask mania

The “mask mania” has hit our city, state, national and world scene. If I remember right, the mask thing started as news filler about the air quality in China years ago. The Green Peace people loved to see thousands of Chinese citizens going about their daily life wearing white masks to prevent the fumes of industry from tainting their lungs. Here comes the question. If the Chinese were forced to wear masks anyway, why didn’t the masks stop the Chinese virus in Wuhan from spreading?

Enter politics. President Trump stops travel from China and the Democrats don’t like it. In fact they don’t like anything he ever did or what they think he may have done.

There is a shortage of masks in the hospitals. Scientists have to decide if masks are a good thing. Dr. Fauci, a true politician, is for and against mask wearing. Everyone wants a mask. Army Surplus stores sell out of World War II gas masks. A cottage industry is born making masks out of coffee filters. China makes millions exporting masks to fill the demand.

Governors decide everyone should wear one for a week, month or eternity. Taking advantage of the crisis, governors close small businesses. Strip Club Owners of America lobby the governors to keep strip clubs open. The strippers wear masks.