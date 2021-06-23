Beranis: Journal Times commenting system

I imagine I’m not the only person that is upset with the change in the commenting system for The Journal Times.

The day the new system was put in place I was going to comment on something, figuring it would operate like the old comment system. The comment was no longer under my nom de plume (pen name) for The Journal Times. It was attributed to the subscriber of the paper.

Today's political climate has plenty of nuts, idiots, protesters and crazies that wouldn’t care to just comment on my opinions but would use that information to locate me and do physical harm to my family, property and reputation.

I’ve noticed there no longer seems to be any comments whatsoever on any article. I miss the ability to comment on facts, fiction, lies and politics which used to be an entertaining part of my daily routine during the COVID-19 saga. I know the many commentators who disagree with my view miss their ability to also respond.

I am disappointed when obituaries are the only entries I have factual trust in. Is this change just another way to silence anyone who agrees or disagrees with what is printed?

David Beranis, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0