Beranis: Don't try to take my rights

“Why do I hate thee, let me count the ways”, Liz Browning had a different take in her world. I think I have a different look at what’s happening in our USA. All of us have different combinations of loves, prejudices, hates, likes, or just don’t give a damn about anything. Politicians and radicals are exploiting us, trying to put each of us into one neat cubby-hole of their choosing.

All of us fit into several cubby-holes at one time. Political party choice, religious leaning, rich or poor, criminal or law abiding, demonstrator or rioter, even sexual identity. You have no say, if you’re in the youth cubby-hole, time is going to eventually put you into the aged cubby- hole.

Some read the Bible, others the Koran, and others don’t read period. I watch Fox news and compare their presentations with other news services. I make my own decisions. Is information truthful or fabricated?

History has shown wars are waged about power over the masses. The defeated, gained slavery to individuals, government by dictator or decree, and lost wealth to the conqueror.