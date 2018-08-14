Officer Michael Michalski was laid to rest after being shot in the line of duty. I was moved by Channel 12’s coverage of the funeral procession. Hundreds of officers, many from all over the USA, showing respect for him standing in formation as the rain poured down on them. The funeral procession had hundreds of law enforcement and fire department vehicles in it. The procession was more than 5 miles long. Probably a 1,000 persons or more lined the funeral route showing respect. Fire engines and rescue squads and more citizens were on overpasses as the hearse went by.
I thought the procession was worth more than two short articles in our newspaper and a picture of an American flag draped between two fire engine aerial ladders. Nobody has even bothered to comment on the articles.
I watched Fox news live coverage of the returning flag draped coffins containing American soldiers missing in action or dying as prisoners of war during the Korean War, being carried four coffins at a time from the Air Force transport plane. The military is honoring them. Most news sources didn’t even bother to share those moments with us. ABC did spend a whole 21 seconds on its news.
I searched over a dozen Journal Times articles mentioning the returning heroes and found only one comment, from Granny Grits, somehow blaming Trump.
Why doesn’t the losing of a life protecting the citizens of a community or the world get at least a few positive comments from us?
David Beranis
Racine
