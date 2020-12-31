Beranis: An apple a day

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Is that a simple solution to in classroom education? Is this solution “a-peeling” to you? Not for RUSD, they would form a Red Apple investigation team. Should the teacher, student or both get an apple? Who provides the apple? The student, teacher or lunch program. What type of apple is most nutritious? Macintosh, golden delicious or granny smith. The apple must be organically grown. Were the harvesters of the apples illegals, paid $15 an hour or provided free health care by sanctuary cities. Will the red skin color of some apples be offensive to Native Americans? Should the apple be eaten for breakfast, lunch or after school? Is apple juice a healthful substitute? How about apple pie? Will a student giving a teacher an apple be considered a “quid pro quo” violation indicating an apple has been traded in return for something of value from the teacher? Will RUSD be aware of health problems related to apple eating, such as adverse apple reaction, apple addiction or apple hoarding? How many apple orchards are owned by Chinese investors? Will the press suppress the team's study? Is Dr. Anthony Fauci aware of this Chinese flu breakthrough? Is Adam Schiff secretly going to impeach Superintendent Eric Gallien? Maybe the team should try and keep out of it. Would the recent referendum fund the Red Apple Research team for years? Did I put enough political garbage in this letter to get my character amply attacked?