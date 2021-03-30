 Skip to main content
Bensman: My Wind Point endorsements
I’m supporting Wind Point Village Board incumbents President Susan Sanabria and Trustees Marty Meissner and Don Gloo. They’ve done a fine job. They’ve helped keep taxes down. The village enjoys excellent municipal services at reasonable costs. Additionally, they’ve ensured that we have open spaces all residents can enjoy, kept our roads maintained, and worked together to minimize disruptions from the pandemic. These experienced Board members are willing to listen, willing to learn and open to compromise. They’ve acted in the best interests of the entire community.

Candidate Mike Rohrer also deserves support. He comes from a corporate environment that values teamwork, professional standards and thoughtful decision-making.

This election also offers voters the opportunity to put 2020, a year in politics people would like to forget, behind them. The level of toxicity was frightening. Candidates being nastier than ever. Personal attacks, bullying, and deception. Neighbors fearing neighbors. Regrettably several Wind Point spring election candidates have been divisive, disruptive and have employed dishonest tactics. Perhaps that was done somewhat naïvely at first, but now it is surely deliberate. It would be unfortunate if residents actually had to deal with those people as elected officials. By rejecting negative behavior Wind Point can rise above the hostile environments on display at the state and national level.

Sanabria, Meissner, Gloo and Rohrer. People acting in the interest of all of Wind Point, playing by the rules and treating fellow residents with respect are exactly the ones deserving your vote this spring.

Bill Bensman, Wind Point

