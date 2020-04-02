Bensman: Every vote matters

There has never been a Wisconsin spring election held under the circumstances as the one coming up April 7. No one knows what the turnout will be. No one knows if polls will actually be open, or if voting by some sort of absentee process will be the only way to cast a ballot. No one is really sure how and when ballots will be counted.
All this uncertainty leaves the door open to potentially surprising results. So please make the extra effort and find a way to vote. More turnout yields fewer surprises. If you don’t vote you may end up with someone you really wouldn’t want on the State Supreme Court, a direction for public education you don’t favor, or someone on your own village board, pushing an agenda benefitting themselves, not you or your community.
Every vote matters.
Bill Bensman, Wind Point
