Robin Vos, how can we the taxpayers get a free European vacation (London, Italy) bring your political girlfriend and get married (honeymoon) like you did? Weren't you the same legislator who tried to sneak a bill preventing the media from knowing who was donating to your campaign one July 4 weekend?

Making the free trip with you was your buddy Cliff Rosenberger, speaker of the Ohio house. He has resigned. No need for you to resign. You can always get re-elected by saying to the voters you are saving the taxpayers money.

I am also a big fan of Winston Churchill and the pope if that helps me get a free trip.

Francis Bennett, Salem

