Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the consequences to the newborn or the mother. The government would make abortions illegal and prevent this choice of the women.

By making it it illegal however, the government will be forcing the mother to go to term and have the baby. So much for preserving personal freedom from government tyranny.

So who is going to pay for her to have the baby with all the usual complications. And after the baby is born how is the mother going to go to work? Most employers don’t give paid leave off so now she’s unemployed and on welfare. There is no free childcare and without a good paying job, she will lose money just going to work.

These are the unwanted children that grow up to a life of crime, addiction and squalor while the privileged prosper and work to incarcerate them.

So if the government is going to require women to have all babies then should the government take care of both of them? No matter the good intentions this will not work in a democracy.

Now do some math and you will see how fast this welfare state grows.

But so does the population which eventually vote. Maybe the righteous should be careful what they wish for.

Ralph Bencriscutto, Racine

