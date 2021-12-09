 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bencriscutto: Who is going to pay?

  • 0

There is a large group of people who want to prevent women from having abortions. They cite the rights of the unborn to life regardless of the consequences to the newborn or the mother. The government would make abortions illegal and prevent this choice of the women.

By making it it illegal however, the government will be forcing the mother to go to term and have the baby. So much for preserving personal freedom from government tyranny.

So who is going to pay for her to have the baby with all the usual complications. And after the baby is born how is the mother going to go to work? Most employers don’t give paid leave off so now she’s unemployed and on welfare. There is no free childcare and without a good paying job, she will lose money just going to work.

These are the unwanted children that grow up to a life of crime, addiction and squalor while the privileged prosper and work to incarcerate them.

So if the government is going to require women to have all babies then should the government take care of both of them? No matter the good intentions this will not work in a democracy.

People are also reading…

Now do some math and you will see how fast this welfare state grows.

But so does the population which eventually vote. Maybe the righteous should be careful what they wish for.

Ralph Bencriscutto, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haas: Vigilante justice

Haas: Vigilante justice

I was starting to believe that our country was evolving. We have a grownup in the White House again. Climate change is on our minds. George Fl…

Heieren: Give people a chance

Heieren: Give people a chance

Here is a thought instead of upping minimum wage have a cost of living wage that will help workers wages keep up with the cost of living. Anot…

Litzau: A seed of possibilities

Litzau: A seed of possibilities

A very special thanks for featuring the news story about the partnership between Wisconsin Sea Grant, RUSD and the Great Lakes Community Conse…

Ticha: What if?

Ticha: What if?

The conservative mob is always going on and on about how their rights are constantly being violated and how horrible it is that people speak p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News