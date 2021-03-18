Bencriscutto: The benefit of VAT

With all the BS of taking from taxing the rich and giving to the poor we ignore the objective which is increasing. Revenue fairly for the government. The only fair way to increase revenue is with a national sales tax. Everyone pays based on what they spend. This would include 11 million illegals, criminals and the rest of the cash economy that pay nothing.

The rich pay a lot more since they spend a lot more. Then broaden the base. The wider the base the lower the rate. With everyone paying something there are no loopholes. With PCE (personal consumer spending) of $56 trillion a 5% tax would bring in $2.8 trillion.

Then change business to a value added tax (VAT) system which also eliminates loopholes. Even government stimulus gets taxed as it's spent over and over through the economy.

The benefit of the VAT is that it's impartial. It doesn't matter if they are profitable/unprofitable, public, private, large or small. They all pay something. This concept could reduce or eliminate the IRS completely.