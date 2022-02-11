Bencriscutto: Landfill revenue

As the city leaders moan about the inability to add revenue, the taxpayers are straddled with high property taxes that are chocking the city economy. Meanwhile the landfill is closing and word has it we are looking at another $1 million per year to truck our waste another 65 miles.

We could however put a waste to energy plant at the old case site and turn our waste to 12 MW of 24/7 reliable power. The output of the plant could supply all the energy needed to operate the wastewater treatment plant. Incinerating wastewater sludge on site would save another 300K.

The city would be collecting $12.3 million in fees now paid to the landfill and would make the revenue from all the scrap collected. Further processing of the scrap on site could generate $200 million per year.

The waste heat could power urban greenhouses, recreation centers and refrigerated warehousing.

All together the ecosystem would generate $77 million per year with the added economic effect of $165 million for the city. This added revenue could reduce or eliminate our property taxes — all while creating 700 good paying jobs.

There are 75 plants like this operating in the US. Florida generates close to $1 billion a year in revenue from their waste.

We could fund this with municipal bonds and it would pay for itself. The ecosystem would also be 173,000 metric tons negative CO2.

This investment would change Racine forever and reduce taxes. Let your representatives know — it's time for a change.

Ralph Bencriscutto, Racine

