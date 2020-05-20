Bencriscutto: Herd immunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Think of the virus like a wildfire. It needs new fuel to feed on or it burns out. Firefighters will burn out the brush in front of a fire to put it out. They fight fire with fire.

That's why we need to leave the bars open without social distancing. The 85% of the population that the virus will not kill will spread it like wildfire. Then their antibodies will kill the virus and we will reach herd immunity. The virus will not be able to "jump" from person to person and will die off. We are aware of the risks and have a choice.

Those at high risk, however, will need to protect themselves or get into a clinical trial where they will get the best care. Keep masks and distancing in place for these people.

The social distancing lockdown mathematically never had a chance to kill the virus. In reality, it is keeping it alive longer. Another option would be to pay volunteers to get the virus in a clinical setting. As they recover, harvest antibodies to protect the high risk. I would rather get the virus in a clinic than catch it randomly and be told to stay home until critical.

Hindsight is always 20/20 and initially we didn't know how deadly the virus was. The lockdown bought us time to understand a defense.

Humanity itself will kill it if we let it.

Ralph Bencriscutto, Racine

